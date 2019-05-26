Oklahoma tornado that destroyed hotel leaves two dead and dozens injured

At least two people have died and more than two dozen have been injured after a tornado destroyed a hotel and roared through a nearby mobile home park in Oklahoma.

The twister touched down in El Reno, about 25 miles west of Oklahoma City.

It hit the American Budget Value Inn before ripping through the Skyview Estates trailer park, flipping and levelling homes, according to mayor Matt White.

“It’s a tragic scene out there,” Mr White said. “People have absolutely lost everything.”

The two people who were killed were in the mobile home park, Mr White said.

Everyone at the hotel was accounted for, but searchers were still going through the mobile home park.

Around 29 people were injured. They were taken to hospital, where some were undergoing surgery, the mayor said.

Some of the injuries were deemed critical, he added.

National Weather Service meteorologist Rick Smith said the twister hit El Reno on Saturday night as a powerful storm system rolled through the state.

Experts are trying to determine the severity of the damage to the town located just west of Oklahoma City.