UK Weather Forecast: Cooler and more changeable over the next few days.

This Evening and Tonight:Rain across Scotland and northern England slowly easing, but showers will continue across some western and northern parts of the UK. Elsewhere it should be mostly dry. Windy for a time across parts of the north. Colder than last night.

Monday:Northern and central areas will see sunny spells and showers, some heavy with a risk of thunder. Fewer showers across southwest England. Cooler and fresher than over the weekend.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:Cool, bright and showery in the north and at first further south. Becoming cloudier across southern and central parts with occasional rain. Turning warmer and more humid in the south.