UK Weather Forecast: Rain moving southeast, lingering across Scotland where windy.

Today:Rain, heavy at times, lingering over much of northern and central Scotland. Otherwise, areas of showery rain, locally heavy, moving eastwards with cooler, brighter and drier weather following. Windy for the northern half of the UK.

Tonight:Rain over Scotland slowly easing. Clear spells and some showers in the north and west, mostly dry elsewhere. Windy in the north with some coastal gales, colder than last night.

Monday:Southern England mostly dry with isolated afternoon showers. Elsewhere, sunny spells and showers, heavy at times with a risk of thunder. Feeling cooler and fresher.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:Cool on Tuesday, with sunny spells and scattered showers, heavy in England and Wales. Showers more isolated from Wednesday, but cloud and rain will spread across southern areas.