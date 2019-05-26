Mixed bag of weather as south enjoys sunshine but wind batters north

There will be outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, lingering over much of northern and central Scotland through the day.

Otherwise, areas of showery rain, locally heavy, will move eastwards with cooler, brighter and drier weather following from the west.

It will be windy for the northern half of the UK with coastal gales likely at times around southern Scottish coasts.

It will feel fresher for many areas with a high of 21 Celsius (70F) in the southeast of England.