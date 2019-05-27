Ambulance service in ‘critical condition’, union warns

The ambulance service is in a “critical condition”, with staff at breaking point, a new report has warned. Research by Unison found ambulance staff are over-worked and highly stressed, with many thinking of leaving the service. Many workers have experienced violence and abuse, with six in ten saying they have suffered physical and/or verbal abuse at work, and three-quarters (75%) of women saying they have experienced it. Almost all (98%) paramedics have experienced violence and/or abuse while working while 40% of patient transport staff have suffered it. The union warned a lack of staff and resources is putting patients’ health and, in some cases, lives at risk, and is also having an impact on the health and wellbeing of ambulance staff. Unison is calling for urgent action to address the issues which emerge in its latest survey, An Emergency But No Accident, published on Tuesday.

Most staff have experienced violence at work, the Unison survey found Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

David O’Connor, Unison regional organiser, said: “This report reveals the immense pressure facing Scotland’s ambulance staff. It shows a dedicated workforce who are working hard to support the public under enormous pressure. “They feel exhausted, undervalued and suffer violence regularly. They are struggling to deal with the demands placed upon them. The service is already in critical condition with ambulance staff at breaking point and demand is continuing to grow. “We need urgent action to increase funding and resources in order to deliver the high quality of care our patients rely on and deserve.” The survey found that, despite an increase in funding and staff numbers over the past five years, demand has increased far beyond those resources. It also found demand is increasing by 4% per year, the equivalent of an extra 24,000 calls, but staffing levels are still too low to meet the increasing demand. More than eight in ten ambulance staff (86%) overall reported that their workloads are heavier, rising to 98% among paramedics. Almost three-quarters (74%) of respondents describe morale as poor or very poor while 25% rate their job as ten on a 1-10 stress scale. Meanwhile four in ten workers often think about leaving the service, rising to 47% among paramedics.

