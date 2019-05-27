Austria’s chancellor Sebastian Kurz ousted in no-confidence vote

Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has been ousted by parliament in a no-confidence vote, paving the way for a caretaker government before a new election in which the young leader and his People’s Party could emerge with a stronger mandate.

Despite such votes being common in Austrian politics, the ousting of Kurz is the first successful vote of its kind in recent history.

It also makes Mr Kurz the shortest-serving chancellor since 1945, with 525 days in office, according to the Austria Press Agency.

The backlash against Kurz came after a week of turmoil at the top in Austria. Mr Kurz pulled the plug on his coalition with the far-right Freedom Party after a video emerged showing that party’s leader appearing to be offering lucrative government contracts to a purported Russian investor.

A new election is already planned for September, and President Alexander Van der Bellen now needs to appoint a caretaker government to serve until then.