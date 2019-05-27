Greens push Tories into fifth place as support surges

Caroline Lucas hailed the result as part of a ‘green wave sweeping across Europe’. Credit: PA

The Green Party pushed the Tories into fifth place in England and Wales, more than doubling its tally of MEPs. The party’s sole Westminster MP Caroline Lucas said the “tremendous” result was part of a “Green wave sweeping across the EU”. The number of Green MEPs in England and Wales rose from three to seven as its share of the vote increased by 4.6% to 12.47%, putting the party in fourth place, comfortably ahead of the Tories on 8.81%

The party won its first seats the Eastern, North West, West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber regions as well as holding onto seats in London, the South East and the South West. Ms Lucas, the party’s former leader, said the surge in votes for the Greens and the Lib Dems showed that the voice of Remainers must be heard. “The clear indication is those parties that made it their business to say our future is better off in the EU did better than the hard Brexiteers. “Let’s make sure that is what people hear loud and clear.”

Ciaran Cuffe topped the poll in the Dublin constituency Credit: Niall Carson/PA