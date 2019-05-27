How Europe voted as 400 million people headed to the polls

As the polls closed across Europe, candidates took a deep breath as they prepared for what was to be a turbulent night.

The biggest democratic vote in the Western world saw more than 400 million electors in 28 countries head to the polls.

When results came in throughout Sunday night, there was one very clear message: the days of the traditional parties of centre left and centre right dominating the politics of Europe are coming to an end.

Across the EU, 50.5% of voters turned out to make their voices heard. For the first time ever, turn out went up. As many as 61% of voters went to the polls in Germany.

It was when the results of the UK vote came in, it became clear that on a smaller scale the same pattern of a changing political landscape was being seen everywhere.