Mairead McGuinness claims first Midlands Northwest seat for Fine Gael

Fine Gael’s Mairead McGuinness has taken the first seat in the Midlands Northwest constituency. Speaking immediately after her election, Ms McGuinness said she had already drawn up a to-do list for Brussels and thanked everyone who voted for her. Ms McGuinness said she was “delighted, relieved and a bit tired”.

“I am deeply honoured and humbled by the size of the mandate I have received,” she said. “I feel a great sense of responsibility. I take it as a signal of approval for the work I have put in over the last five years from agriculture and food to the environment and my work on Brexit and a whole range of other issues. “And I want to assure those who have voted for me, and the entire electorate, that there will be no let-up on my efforts over the next five years.” The incumbent MEP topped the poll with 134,630 first-preference votes. The quota to reach was 118,986. Independent MEP Luke “Ming” Flanagan came second to Ms McGuinness with 85,034 first-preference votes. Sinn Fein’s Matt Carthy was third on 77,619 and Ms McGuinness’ running mate Maria Walsh received 64,500. Independent Peter Casey beat Green Party candidate Saoirse McHugh with 56,650. Ms McHugh received 51,019.

