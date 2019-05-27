Nicola Sturgeon makes fresh call for Scottish independence referendum in 2020

Nicola Sturgeon has called for a new Scottish independence referendum in the second half of next year.

Scotland’s First Minister made the comments on a visit to Dublin, where she said the “latter half” of 2020 would be the “right time” for a new poll.

The SNP leader predicted victory in a second vote, with Scotland becoming “an independent country just like Ireland”.

She said: “There will be another Scottish independence referendum and I will make a prediction today that Scotland will vote for independence and we will become an independent country just like Ireland, and the strong relationship between our two countries now will become even stronger soon.

“I want to see Scotland having the choice of independence within this term of the Scottish Parliament, which ends in May 2021, so towards the latter half of next year would be when I think is the right time for that choice.”

Ms Sturgeon criticised the UK Government for treating Scotland with “utter contempt” over Brexit during the visit, when she met Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

In contrast, she said Ireland had been shown “solidarity and support” by the EU.