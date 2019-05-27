Quarry to be emptied in search for mother and son missing since 1976

A quarry will be completely emptied of water for police to continue a murder investigation into the disappearance of a mother and her three-year-old son more than 40 years ago.

Renee MacRae and her son Andrew were last seen driving out of Inverness on November 12, 1976.

The 36-year-old mother-of-two’s BMW was found burned out in a lay-by on the A9 near Dalmagarry, 12 miles south of the city, but the pair have not been seen since.

A forensic search of Leanach Quarry is expected to start in the coming days, the latest attempt in an investigation spanning more than four decades and now led by Police Scotland’s major investigation team.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Brian Geddes said the quarry had previously been deemed too dangerous to search using divers, hence the decision to pump water completely from the site.

He hailed the move as a “significant development” in the case.