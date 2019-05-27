Sajid Javid becomes latest contender in Conservative leadership battle

Sajid Javid has announced he will stand for Tory leader. Credit: PA

Home Secretary Sajid Javid has officially launched his bid to be the next Tory leader, joining several of his colleagues to replace Mrs May following her resignation. Mr Javid made the announcement in a tweet on Monday afternoon, stating: "I'm standing to be the next leader of Conservatives & Prime Minister of our great country." The 49-year-old, who backed Remain in the referendum but has since positioned himself as a firm Leaver, said: "First and foremost, we must deliver Brexit."

Mr Javid became the first home secretary from an ethnic minority background when he was appointed in April 2018. The son of a Pakistani bus driver from Rochdale, he was a managing director at Deutsche Bank before being elected to Parliament. Conservative MPs have been leaping at the opportunity to steer the party through the Brexit process once Theresa May leaves Number 10. Boris Johnson, Dominic Raab and Jeremy Hunt have all said they will stand for the top job. Rory Stewart, Matt Hancock and Michael Gove, Andrea Leadsom and Esther McVey have also said they will stand, bringing the total number of candidates to nine.

The runners and riders for the Conservative party leadership. Credit: PA