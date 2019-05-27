Brexit Party victory dominates newspaper front pages

Results of the European Parliament elections are on the fronts. Credit: Daily Mail

The dramatic results of the European Parliament elections lead a swathe of papers on Monday. Britain’s electoral map was “redrawn” overnight as voters deserted the two main parties, The Times reports.

The Daily Mail says Nigel Farage “humiliated” the Tories in the election, while Jeremy Corbyn faced a “similar nightmare”.

The Daily Telegraph says the poll “proved disastrous for both the Tories and Labour”, although the Conservatives were “on course for their worst nationwide election in history”.

The Daily Express says the UK’s prospects of leaving the EU without a deal “escalated dramatically” as a result of the vote.

The Guardian focuses on the Tory leadership race, saying a string of senior party figures have threatened to bring down a prime minister who pushes for a no-deal Brexit.

The i reports on Chancellor Philip Hammond saying that he would vote against the government if the next PM goes for no deal.

In other news, the Financial Times reports on a potential merger between car giants Fiat Chrysler and Renault.

The Daily Mirror reports on claims that one of the Hatton Garden burglars smuggled £2million in loot out of the country.

And The Sun reports that a British man who was once said to be the fattest in the world is returning to Britain from the US for medical treatment.