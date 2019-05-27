Worst airport for flight delays revealed

London Stansted was the worst UK airport for flight delays last year, an investigation has found. Departures from the Essex airport were an average of 25 minutes late in 2018, according to Press Association analysis of Civil Aviation Authority data. A consumer group described the figure as “completely unacceptable”.

London Stansted is the fourth busiest airport in the UK. It is a hub for a number of low-cost eastern European airlines as well as being the largest base for Ryanair. Birmingham and London Luton recorded the joint second worst punctuality performance, with aircraft typically taking off 19 minutes behind schedule. The ranking takes into account every scheduled and chartered flight from 24 major UK airports. Cancelled flights are not included.

