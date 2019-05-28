Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews hides in vault as robbers target luxury West End watch shop

Moped-riding armed robbers have targeted a luxury watch shop in London’s West End. The front window was smashed at The Hour House, in Duke Street, near Oxford Street, while a moped was left abandoned on the pavement. Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews was in the shop with two friends when he was forced to hide in the vault as the robbers struck.

In a post on Instagram he said: “I just had to hide in a safe. More like a vault downstairs while this watch shop The Hour House on Duke Street got smashed to pieces by armed robbers.” He posted pictures on the social media site of the glass-strewn shop and smashed cabinets. Matthews described the robbers wielding “huge jack hammers”.

Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews who had to hide in a vault during an armed robbery at a luxury watch shop Credit: Anthony Devlin/PA

The socialite said: “These guys drive a scooter through the glass and start battering the shop with hammers, big huge hammers, wearing helmets. “We’re in the back of the shop looking at them, sprint downstairs, hide in the vault until all the noise passes. Come upstairs and the place is just battered. Like I mean Gonzo. All the watches gone.” He and his friends began looking for the “vintage piece” that Matthews had been hoping to collect.

Smashed windows at The Hour House in Duke Street Credit: PA

The 30-year-old went on: “We were looking around and I’m just thinking ***** hell the thing that I’ve been waiting for has obviously just been nicked so I’m going to have to go and get another one. “Lo and behold we look around and on the floor amongst all the rubble and the glass and stuff there’s one watch in the entire shop and it’s mine. Now if that’s not luck I don’t know what is.” The Metropolitan Police Twitter account for Westminster @MPSWestminster said that officers were called at around 10.32am on Tuesday.

A moped outside The Hour House on Duke Street, Westminster