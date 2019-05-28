Boots considering closure of 200 stores

Pharmacy giant Boots is considering closing around 200 stores in an attempt to revive the company's fortunes.

This latest blow to Britain's high street could put hundreds of jobs at risk.

Last month, Walgreen Boots Alliance, Boots' owners, told its shareholders that it planned to take "decisive action" to cut costs at its Boots business in the UK.

On Tuesday, a source close to the company confirmed to ITV News Business Editor Joel Hills that it has drawn up a list of around 200 stores which it is considering closing in the next two years.

Currently in the UK, Boots has just under 2,500 stores and employs 56,000 staff - 6,500 of whom are pharmacists.