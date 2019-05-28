Campaign to help low-income families manage finances

A new campaign has been launched which aims to help low-income families take control of their finances. The For Your Benefit campaign, run by Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) and funded by the Scottish Government, also seeks to challenge some of the public perceptions and stigma around personal finances. It will focus on three key areas – benefits take-up and ensuring people can maximise their incomes, raising awareness of scams and tackling and de-stigmatising unmanageable debt.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Alongside the campaign, CAS is running a financial health check service, funded by the Scottish Government. The check has been set up to help ensure that people are claiming the benefits they are entitled to, paying the lowest possible bills and getting access to further advice on unmanageable debt. According to new figures released by CAS, there has been about a 40% increase in people visiting a bureau to check their eligibility for benefits. Analysis of the charity’s database estimates that, for the first six weeks of the financial year, around 1,120 people a week visited a bureau to check their eligibility for benefits, compared to around 800 people a week in the last two quarters of the previous financial year.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.