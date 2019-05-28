Arsenal and Chelsea fans avoid Azerbaijan capital Baku amid Europa League final mammoth journeys

The bars and main square of Baku should be filling up with Chelsea and Arsenal fans with just hours to go before Wednesday night's Europa League Final.

Instead the streets are eerily quiet - because the capital of Azerbaijan, home to the Olympic Stadium where the match will be played, is so difficult to get to.

Baku is more than 2,800 miles from London, home to both Arsenal and Chelsea.

There are few direct flights available to fans with many routes involving stopovers in Latvia and Turkey - the majority of trips take between 10 and 14 hours and tickets can cost more than £900 per person.

Driving could take up to 58 hours and is not an option that has been endorsed.

However one Chelsea superfan who refused to be deterred was Jake Ralph.

He told ITV News he and his father: ''Left a week ago, travelled 3,500 miles, used five different currencies through three different countries, slept in a different bed every night, to save a bit of money on the cost of flying direct into Baku.''

Asked if it was worth it, he replied: ''100%, yeah.''