Conservative leadership hopefuls clash over Brexit stance

Esther McVey and Jeremy Hunt appear to have different opinions on leaving the EU without a deal. Credit: PA

Infighting among Conservative leadership hopefuls has broken out over Brexit, as the race to replace Theresa May enters its first full week. Following Mrs May's resignation last week, ten MPs have put themselves forward to take over the reins as leader. Brexit remains the key issue the leadership contest will be fought on, with leadership hopefuls beginning to detail their plans if they were to take over as party leader. Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, who supported remain during the referendum but has been increasingly Eurosceptic, has seemingly changed his tone again after claiming leaving the EU would be "political suicide".

Mr Hunt had previously advocated keeping no-deal on the table, as he believed keeping it as a viable option was the UK's best way of striking a deal with Brussels. On Tuesday, Mr Hunt clarified his statement, saying he thought it was best to come to an agreement with Brussels. He said: “We must not go back to the electorate asking for their mandate until we’ve delivered what we promised we would do last time, which is to deliver Brexit, it would be absolutely catastrophic for us as a party.”

Boris Johnson, Andrea Leadsom and Esther McVey have all refused to rule out the possibility of a no-deal Brexit, while Rory Stewart and now Jeremy Hunt appear to support striking a deal with the EU. Hunt's "political suicide" remarks were immediately attacked by Tory leadership hopeful Esther McVey, who tweeted: "Political suicide actually lies in not having a clean break from the EU and not leaving on October 31." Sajid Javid, who has positioned himself as the unity candidate, outlined his leadership credentials to journalists on Tuesday morning.

The Home Secretary said: "What we need in this country now is to rebuild trust, to promote much more unity and to create a lot more opportunities, particularly for younger people, and I believe I'm in a very good position to do that." Mr Javid also refused to rule out the possibility of a no-deal Brexit. He added: "Brexit is clearly going to be one of the big issues which has to be address properly and every candidate has to come forward with a credible plan, so I will have much more to say on that in the coming days."

Who's in the running?

There are now ten Conservative MPs who have officially put their name forward to take over from Mrs May. Kit Malthouse is the latest to put his name forward for the top job. Writing in The Sun, he said: “This leadership campaign cannot be about the same old faces, scarred by wars that have split the Tory party over three years.

Kit Malthouse is among the latest Tory MPs to put their name forward for the leadership. Credit: PA

“We need to end the Brexit paralysis, and while I voted to leave the EU, I know that without unity across the UK, we cannot get a deal over the line. “It’s time for a new generation to lead the charge into our future with boldness and vision.” Michael Gove has also offered up his own proposals should he become leader, offering free UK citizenship to three million EU nationals who have arrived in Britain at the time of the June 2016 referendum. The full list of declared candidates to replace Mrs May include: Sajid Javid, Matt Hancock, Jeremy Hunt, Boris Johnson, Andrea Leadsom, Esther McVey, Dominic Raab, Michael Gove and Kit Malthouse. International Secretary of State for Defence, Penny Mordaunt, refused to rule out running for Conservative Party leadership when quizzed on Tuesday morning.

What next for the Conservatives and Labour?

Both Labour and Conservatives have been left reeling following their poor showing at the European elections. The Tories and Labour were roundly beaten by the Brexit Party and the Liberal Democrats at the election, finishing fifth and third respectively in terms of the percentage of the vote won. Following the results, each party has been put under pressure to adopt a clearer stance on Brexit. Jeremy Corbyn has faced increasing calls from within his own party to back a second referendum, while many of the next Conservative leaders have voiced different opinions on whether to go for a no deal.

Labour was beaten at the polls by Brexit Party and the Lib Dems. Credit: ITV News

Labour deputy Tom Watson, shadow chancellor John McDonnell and shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer have all called for a shift in stance to back a second referendum over Mr Corbyn's preference for a general election. Mr Watson was among members of Mr Corbyn's shadow cabinet calling for him to change tack and move away from his compromise position on Brexit, which seemed to have been punished by voters leaving the official opposition in third place.

Jeremy Corbyn has come under renewed pressure to back a second referendum. Credit: PA