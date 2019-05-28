Dozens of inmates found dead at Brazil prisons

Forty-two inmates were killed at three different prisons in the capital of Brazil’s northern Amazonas state on Monday, authorities reported.

The deaths came a day after 15 died during fighting among prisoners at a fourth prison in the same city.

The Amazonas state prison agency said all 42 prisoners found dead in Manaus on Monday showed signs of asphyxia.

The killings across the city’s prisons recalled early 2017 when more than 120 inmates died at the hands of other prisoners during several weeks of fighting among rival crime gang members at prisons in northern states.

Many of those victims had their heads cut off or their hearts and intestines ripped out.