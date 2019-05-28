- ITV Report
Former spin doctor Alastair Campbell expelled by Labour Party over European election vote
Alastair Campbell - Tony Blair's former spin doctor - has been expelled from the Labour Party after voting for the Liberal Democrats at the European elections.
He said on Twitter: "Sad and disappointed to receive email expelling me from @uklabour - particularly on a day leadership finally seems to be moving to the right place on Brexit, not least thanks to tactical voting by party members, including MPs, councillors and peers who back @peoplesvote--uk."
Mr Campbell added: "I am and always will be Labour.
"I voted Lib Dem, without advance publicity, to try to persuade Labour to do right thing for country/party.
"In light of appeal, I won't be doing media on this. But hard not to point out difference in the way anti-Semitism cases have been handled."
Mr Campbell, who was instrumental in shaping New Labour policy and media messaging during the Blair years, revealed after last week's elections he had voted tactically.
He's made no secret of his support for a second, so-called People's Vote, and of his criticism of how Jeremy Corbyn has been running the party.
A Labour Party spokesman said "support for another political party or candidate is incompatible with Party membership".
The Labour Party suffered a humbling day at the polls, seeing the number of MEPs halved to just 10 and being beaten into fifth place in Scotland.
A number of senior figures - including deputy leader Tom Watson and shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer - said Labour had suffered by trying to appeal to both Remain and Leave voters while the Brexit Party, led by Nigel Farage, and the Lib Dems offered clear messages over Europe.
Mr Corbyn has since hinted at offering a second public vote but is still saying the best way to tackle the issue is by holding a general election.
In contrast, Mr Campbell has been at the forefront of the stop Brexit campaign.
His tweets drew immediate responses from many pointing out how he would be aware of the risks of voting for another party - and also how he is still linked to the so-called 'sexed up' dossier that formed part of the case for the ill-fated Iraq War.
Indeed the grassroots Momentum network of Corbyn supporters tweeted being expelled from Labour was "the least he deserves" for his role over Iraq.
Tony Blair said he understood why his ex-aide had voted Lib Dem.
Mr Blair said he had voted Labour "without any great enthusiasm" at last week's European election.
Since stepping away from frontline politics, Mr Campbell has opened up about his chronic depression and problems with alcohol, becoming a vocal supporter of mental health initiatives.