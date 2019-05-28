French boatyard owner who helped migrants cross Channel sentenced to 36 months in jail

A French boatyard owner filmed by ITV News selling migrants dinghies to sail across the Channel to Britain has been sentenced to 36 months in jail.

Emmanuel Desreux charged groups of migrants desperate to attempt the perilous crossing from France to England thousands of Euro for a small, flimsy inflatable craft and an engine.

ITV News carried out secret undercover filming earlier this year as one group pumped up their dinghy and set off across the beach in the dark to try to cross from northern France.

Desreux appeared in court last week charged with 'helping the entry circulation or stay of an alleged illegal migrant between 1 October 2018 and 19 March 2019'.