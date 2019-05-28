- ITV Report
Gavin and Stacey returns for Christmas special: Here's a look back at the show's best bits
As Gavin and Stacey returns to our screens this Christmas, we take a look back at some of the best bits.
James Corden announced on Tuesday that the Bafta-winning show, which last aired in 2010, was coming back for a one-hour special on Christmas Day.
In a joint statement, Corden and Jones - who play Smithy and Nessa in the show - said: "Over the last ten years we've talked a lot about Gavin and Stacey - where they might be today and what their lives might look like.
"And so in secret we took the plunge and wrote this one hour special.
"We've loved revisiting Barry and Essex again, and bringing the characters back together has been a joy."
We've remembered some of the best bits from the iconic show ahead of its spin-off episode.
Smithy's Indian takeaway order
Smithy isn't so keen on sharing his Indian takeaway order with the rest of the family. So much so, he strops off to eat it in his car. Pete even admits to eyeing up his bhuna.
Smithy and Rudi rap to American Boy
As Gavin settles into his new life in Wales, best mate Smithy can't help himself and recites American Boy by Kanye West and Estelle down the phone to him.
The original carpool karaoke?
James Corden has launched a successful career as a talkshow host in the US, with his carpool karaoke with some of Hollywood's biggest stars going viral.
But was this singalong between Smithy and Gavin his moment of inspiration?
Bryn and Smithy hit the gym
Bryn gives Smithy a motivational speech as the pair workout in his makeshift gym at his Barry house.
If you can't go over, under or around the wall, you've got to go through it.
Nessa and Smithy share a corn on the cob
Sworn enemies Smithy and Nessa share a moment of passion over a KFC corn on the cob.
The rest is history.
Neil the baby's Christening
Doris was supposed to make the salad for Neil the baby's Christening, but she isn't having any of it.
Gavin and Stacey go flat hunting
The happy couple try to take the next step in their relationship by finding a flat together, although their budget doesn't look like it will go very far.
Wet room slash kitchen, anyone?