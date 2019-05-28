How ‘McMafia’ wealth order wife Zamira Hajiyeva spent £16 million in Harrods

Zamira Hajiyeva spent £16 million in Harrods. Credit: PA

Luxury jewellery, designer clothes and expensive perfumes were all on the shopping list of the woman married to a jailed banker and slapped with the UK’s first unexplained wealth order (UWO) as she spent £16 million in Harrods. Zamira Hajiyeva blew £600,000 in a single day during a decade-long spending spree as she splashed out on some of the world’s most expensive brands. The scale of the 55-year-old's spending can be laid bare for the first time on Tuesday after a tranche of High Court documents was released. Transactions, linked to three separate loyalty cards and 35 credit cards issued by her husband’s bank, are detailed across 95 pages. Ms Hajiyeva, the wife of former Azerbaijani banker Jahangir Hajiyev, 57, who was jailed for stealing millions from his state-controlled bank, was targeted by the National Crime Agency (NCA) when so-called McMafia anti-corruption laws came into force last year. Mrs Hajiyeva risks losing her £15m home near Harrods - plus a Berkshire golf course worth £10.5 million on top - if she fails to explain the source of her wealth to the High Court.

Among Ms Hajiyeva's extravagant spending was £5.75 million at jewellers Boucheron and Cartier, and six-figure sums on fashion brands including Dennis Basso, Celine, Fendi and Christian Dior. Ms Hajiyeva even spent £30,000 in one payment to gourmet Belgian chocolate chain Godiva. Two Unexplained Wealth Orders (UWOs) have been granted against mother-of-three Mrs Hajiyeva, after it came to light she spent more than £16 million in Harrods between September 2006 and June 2016, and owned a luxury home and golf course. UWOs are seen as a way of making wealthy figures, such as Russian oligarchs, who are suspected of corruption, to account for their luxury lifestyles in Britain. They allow investigators to force a so-called politically exposed person (PEP) to explain the source of their wealth and give the National Crime Agency power to seize assets if they can't.

The UWOs reveal she spent:

£4 million at luxury jewellers Boucheron

£1.75 million at Cartier, famous for its watches and jewellery

£1 million in the Harrods toy department, including a single purchase of £790,000

£600,000 in a single day

£250,000 in Harrods' perfumery

Hundreds of thousands of pounds on designer fashion brands, including £131,300 at Dennis Basso, £144,000 at Celine, £136,000 at Fendi and £143,000 at Christian Dior in single visits

£30,000 in one payment to gourmet Belgian chocolate chain Godiva

£2,400 on wine and spirits in a single purchase.

The documents list spending by department and do not contain details of individual items bought, so it is possible goods from one area of the store were paid for in another. Some of the bigger transactions, including six-figure sums, are not itemised at all or appear in categories such as “international” or “non-trade services”. The Harrods website states its black tier reward scheme, for customers who spend more than £10,000 a year, offers three points for every £1 spent, with 500 points earning £5. So, for spending £16 million, Mrs Hajiyeva could have built up £480,000, although the £16 million figure already includes £3 million spending in gift cards and benefits.

Other documents reveal Mrs Hajiyeva made 38 visits to a Harrods safe deposit box between January 2011 and April 2016 in which she could not keep “articles which are unlawful or which in Harrods’ reasonable opinion might damage the reputation of Harrods”. The signed agreement stated she would not store more than £13,200 in cash and said: “I understand this proviso includes any proceeds of crime anywhere in the world.” Ms Hajiyevar's husband was the chairman of the state-controlled International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) from 2001 until his resignation in 2015 and was subsequently sentenced to 15 years for fraud and embezzlement. The court ordered him to pay the IBA around £30 million and confiscated his watch, worth around £50,000, a gold plaque inscribed with his name and position, and a gold coin.

Mrs Hajiyeva, who was granted indefinite leave to remain in the UK in 2015, is also facing extradition to Azerbaijan over allegations of embezzlement. Her application to the Home Office for a visa meant for wealthy investors included evidence of a Swiss bank account with deposited funds “in excess of £1 million”, while a sum of just over £1 million was invested in UK Government bonds. The Knightsbridge house was bought for £11.5 million in 2009 by a company registered in the British Virgin Islands and now has an estimated value of £15 million. The Mill Ride Golf Club was bought for £10.5 million in 2013 by a Guernsey-based company, but investigators believe both properties are ultimately owned by Mrs Hajiyeva and her husband.

