Jeremy Corbyn faces major challenge over second referendum after European election losses

The Labour leader is facing calls to back a second Brexit referendum. Credit: PA

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is facing a major challenge over his Brexit policy in the wake of heavy European election losses. Labour deputy Tom Watson, shadow chancellor John McDonnell and shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer have all called for a shift in stance to back a second referendum over Mr Corbyn's preference for a general election. The move comes as outgoing prime minister Theresa May makes her final trip to a European summit in Brussels, and the UK's 73 newly-elected MEPs will also travel to Brussels to begin negotiations to form political groups. Mr Watson was among members of Mr Corbyn's shadow cabinet calling for him to change tack and move away from his compromise position on Brexit, which seemed to have been punished by voters leaving the official opposition in third place. "We've lost many hundreds of thousands, if not millions of potential votes in that election because we got it wrong," he told the BBC. "And the time is now to show some humility, to listen and to move very, very quickly."

Labour was beaten at the polls by Brexit Party and the Lib Dems. Credit: ITV News

Mr McDonnell also moved to corner his boss, alongside shadow home secretary Diane Abbott, saying Labour should back Remain in another poll. He said: "We're saying quite clearly if there can be a deal, great, but it needs to go back to the people. "If it's a no deal we've got to block it and the one way of doing that is going back to the people and arguing the case against it because it could be catastrophic for our economy." Sir Keir also added a call for another referendum, leading Mr Corbyn to say he was "listening very carefully" to the views of members and trade unions. The Labour leader inched closer than ever before to a so-called people's vote, saying any Brexit deal "has to be put to a public vote" rather than simply being an option on the table. Mrs May will also be admitting defeat for her attempts at compromise as she meets European Council president Donald Tusk before an informal dinner with EU member states' leaders. Leaders will discuss the outcome of the vote - which saw the traditional blocs broken up by a surge in support for Greens, nationalists and liberals - and they will begin the nomination process for the heads of the EU institutions. UK MEPs will be looking for potential partners to form a group in the European Parliament, and need to find a minimum of 25 members from at least one-quarter of the member states.