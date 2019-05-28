Laptop infested with six of world's most virulent computer viruses sells as piece of art for £1m

A laptop loaded with some of the world's most crippling viruses has sold for more than £1 million as a work of art at auction.

The Persistence of Chaos is running six well-known pieces of malware, including WannaCry which brought down parts of the NHS in May 2017, disrupting 80 trusts across England alone.

The old Windows XP machine is isolated and airgapped with internet capabilities and available ports disabled to prevent the malware from being spread.

It was created by internet artist Guo O Dong in collaboration with cybersecurity company Deep Instinct to make the artwork safe.