Theresa May in Brussels as EU leaders consider 'top jobs' despite imminent resignation

Theresa May has been meeting other European leaders for the first time since announcing she will resign. Credit: AP

Theresa May has joined Europe’s leaders as they begin the process of choosing a new leader for the European Commission. Leaders from all 28 European Union countries have gathered in Brussels for talks to decide who will replace Jean-Claude Juncker as the Commission's president. Following announcement of her resignation last week, and taking into account the UK's planned departure from the EU at the end of October, the meetings present a diplomatic tangle for Mrs May. But she insisted she would play "a constructive role" in the decision making process.

ITV News Europe Editor James Mates explains Mrs May's role in the selection process

Speaking to reporters, Mrs May conceded: "While we are still a member of the EU, while I am Prime Minister, I will be continuing to meet the obligations of the office, the duties of the office, and that includes being here today where we are due to discuss the top jobs in EU institutions," she said as she arrived in Brussels. "The UK will continue to play a constructive role during the time of this extension of Article 50." It comes as she washed her hands of Brexit duties, stating a new leader will have to pick up the baton after the Conservative Party selects a new head.

Theresa May speaks with Luxembourg's Prime Minister, Xavier Bettel. Credit: AP

What is Mrs May expected to achieve during her visit?

Her role around the meeting table is likely to be extremely limited - an influence she once had has been wiped out after announcement of her resignation. But it won't be an entirely wasted visit. As part of the trip, Mrs May has a series of meetings in Brussels with Mr Juncker and European Council president Donald Tusk. Its expected Mr Juncker will make it clear there will be no extension to the October 31 deadline to the UK to withdraw from the EU. National leaders are also likely to consider candidates for European Council president, EU high representative – responsible for foreign affairs – and head of the European Central Bank. Mrs May will, as a European leader, have a role in these discussions - but her voice may not be listened to.

