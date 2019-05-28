Would-be mugger attacks elderly woman before being chased away by taxi driver

Shocking footage shows a would-be robber wrestling an elderly woman to the ground as he tries to steal her gold bangles before being chased from the scene. Police released the footage in a bid to find the attacker who targeted the woman in her 70s in Fallowfield, Manchester, shortly after midday on May 9.

The suspect was riding past on a bicycle when he got off and tried to snatch the jewellery from the woman's wrists. A taxi driver who saw the attack managed to pull his car over and chase the man away on-foot. He then alerted another taxi driver to the attack but the offender was able to escape on his bike. The would-be thief didn't manage to steal any items from the woman. Greater Manchester Police said the suspected thief is described as white, of skinny build and aged in his early 20s.

The elderly woman was putting her bins out when the would-be mugger grabs her. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Constable Daniel Cox of GMP’s City of Manchester Division called the incident "a shocking attack on an elderly woman, carried out in broad daylight in full view of other members of the public. “I’d like to thank the passing taxi driver whose quick-thinking actions meant this brazen offender didn’t manage to steal anything. “We know that everyone in the community will share our disgust at this incident. "While the elderly woman was left with only superficial bruising to her wrist and pain to her hip, the psychological effects of crimes such as this can be considerable. “We’re confident that there are several people who saw this crime take place. "There are also likely to be witnesses who saw the offender on his bike shortly before and after the incident."

A taxi driver manages to chase the suspect but he escapes without being caught. Credit: Greater Manchester Police