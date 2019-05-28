Nicola Sturgeon: Scots must be able to choose better future than Westminster

Legislation that could pave the way for a second Scottish independence referendum is to be tabled at Holyrood, with Nicola Sturgeon insisting voters must have the chance to “choose a better future than the one being offered by Westminster”.

She said the Brexit vote and the European elections – where the SNP increased its share of the vote while Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party made big gains south of the border – showed a “tale of two countries” within the UK.

Scotland is “diverging markedly in our outlook, ambition and vision for the future”, the First Minister added.

She spoke out as the Scottish Government prepared to formally introduce legislation which will lay down the regulations for a future ballot.

Speaking during a visit to Dublin on Monday, she indicated the “latter half” of 2020 could be the “right time” for the issue to be put to Scots again.