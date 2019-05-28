UK weather: Britain set to be hotter than Barcelona and Ibiza with 30C

Forecasters are expecting a balmy start to June. Credit: PA

The UK will bask in scorching heat of up to 30C (86F) this weekend. Forecasters are expecting a balmy start to June, with UK temperatures set to be higher than holiday hot spots Barcelona, Ibiza and St Tropez. Summer weather will arrive, but not before a potential frost, according to a Met Office spokesman. Grahame Madge said there remains uncertainty on the range of temperatures as forecasters wait for the warm air to arrive.

He said: “The indication is that we could see highs of 28C (82F), isolated highs of around 28C, on Saturday, and the most likely candidate places for those would be places like Norwich or north London, those sorts of areas away from the coast, but in the south-east corner of the UK. “And on Sunday we could see highs of 29C (84F), even possibly 30C. “So Sunday looks very much as though it’s going to be a warmer day than Saturday. So we have got that warmth coming through. “Once this warm front, and the air behind it, starts to pull across the UK then we will see temperatures starting to rise.

