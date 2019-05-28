Several hours of Commons time left unused despite EU pleas to resolve Brexit

More than 23 hours of sitting time in the House of Commons has been left unused since the EU warned Britain not to waste time to resolve Brexit. The main chamber rose early several times between the Easter and May recesses, despite EU Council President Donald Tusk telling MPs “please do not waste this time” after granting the UK a Brexit extension until the end of October. The SNP claimed calling it a “zombie Parliament would be to actually disrespect the brain-eating living dead” after the rising times of the Commons were analysed by the Press Association. The Commons rose early 14 times on the 18 sitting days ahead of the May recess.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

With a lack of business put forward by the Government and little legislation to scrutinise, one day saw the Commons sit for just three and a half hours – rising four hours and 26 minutes ahead of schedule. On five other days proceedings have been cut short by more than two hours and three times by more than an hour. One day saw the chamber finish 16 minutes early and on another four days the chamber finished within a handful of minutes of the scheduled rising time, as business ran its normal course. Business went beyond the rising time on two days – one totalling 21 minutes and another 20 minutes – and finished on time on two further days. The chamber is now on an 11-day recess, not returning until Tuesday June 4.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.