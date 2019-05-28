- ITV Report
Speeding driver in Germany spared by timely 'Holy' intervention of a dove from above
It has been described as a case of almost divine intervention...
A speeding motorist in German has escaped identification - and prosecution - by the timely appearance of a dove.
The bird flew in front of a traffic camera at the exact right moment to obscure the face of the speeding motorist in the western German town of Viersen.
The driver of the Renault Twingo was doing 54km/h in a 30km/h zone (34mph in a 20mph zone) when he triggered the camera - but the bird came to his rescue.
Local police said the motorist was looking at a €105 fine but "thanks to the feathered guardian angel with apparently carefully spread wings" he will now be spared it as only the car and not the driver could be identified.
Writing on Facebook, police said: "The Holy Ghost may have thought something of it when he placed his symbol in an exposed spot.
"We have understood the sign and leave the speedster in peace this time. However, we hope that the protected speedster understands this 'hint from above' as well and drives it appropriately in the future."
The force added that the dove could also have been done for speeding but "since we do not know where she had to be punctually at Pentecost, we allow grace to prevail here, too".