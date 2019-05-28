Speeding driver in Germany spared by timely 'Holy' intervention of a dove from above

It has been described as a case of almost divine intervention...

A speeding motorist in German has escaped identification - and prosecution - by the timely appearance of a dove.

The bird flew in front of a traffic camera at the exact right moment to obscure the face of the speeding motorist in the western German town of Viersen.

The driver of the Renault Twingo was doing 54km/h in a 30km/h zone (34mph in a 20mph zone) when he triggered the camera - but the bird came to his rescue.

Local police said the motorist was looking at a €105 fine but "thanks to the feathered guardian angel with apparently carefully spread wings" he will now be spared it as only the car and not the driver could be identified.