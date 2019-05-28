Three Lions song reworked to support team for Women's World Cup

English football’s most famous song has been rewritten to get behind the team ahead of the Women’s World Cup this summer. Three Lions has been reworked to back the Lionesses, replacing legendary figures from the men’s game with members of the current squad. The song hits out at sexist attitudes to the women’s game and players hope it will inspire the public to get behind the team for the tournament kicking off on June 7.

The reworked song hits out at sexist attitude to the women's game. Credit: Lucozade

Jordan Nobbs, who has 53 caps but will miss the World Cup through injury, said: “I know the players love the ‘Three Lionesses’ track and I hope it inspires the team to World Cup glory. “This is an incredible time for women’s football as awareness and popularity continues to grow.” The players themselves feature in the video, with Gary Lineker, Nobby Stiles and Bobby Moore replaced by Lionesses Steph Houghton OBE, Jordan Nobbs and Jade Moore. The 1996 original has always been a favourite with England fans but made a special comeback during the 2018 Men’s World Cup, when the team reached their first semi-final since 1990. Players will hope the feel-good factor from that tournament can be repeated this year, especially after England’s third-place finish in the 2015 Women’s World Cup.

Nikita Parris credits the last World Cup squad with helping the rise in the women's game.