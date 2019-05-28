Advertisement

What the papers say – May 28

The continuing fallout from the European elections – as well as the unfolding race to become the next Prime Minister – make the headlines at the start of the working week.

The Times leads with a picture of a jubilant Nigel Farage after the Brexit Party’s performance at the ballot box, reporting that contenders for the Conservative leadership have “embraced a no-deal Brexit to see off the threat” of the former Ukip leader.

However, the Daily Telegraph leads with comments made by Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, who said it would be “political suicide” to push for a hard exit from the European Union.

The Financial Times says both the Conservative and Labour parties are “rushing to revise their Brexit stance” after the vote on Thursday.

The Guardian focuses on the Labour side of the debate, with leader Jeremy Corbyn pledging to support a second referendum on a Brexit deal.

But The Independent reports that senior Labour party figures are “at odds” with Mr Corbyn over a second referendum.

The Daily Mail writes that Mr Corbyn is “close to surrender” to backing a second referendum.

The Metro says that Mr Farage has his sights on Westminster – with the Brexit Party leader saying he could win a general election.

The i carries a similar tale, reporting Mr Farage saying he does not trust the Conservatives to deliver Brexit.

The Daily Mirror writes about the “Euro elections fallout”, saying that the Conservative leadership contest has taken a “lurch to the right”.

The Sun says there is panic after the “rout” at the ballot box.

The Daily Express writes that Conservative leadership candidates are taking part in a “scramble to make promises on us quitting the EU”.

And the Daily Star reports a schoolboy awoke from a coma after his mother sprayed his favourite deodorant.

