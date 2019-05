Banksy mural to be relocated

Banksy’s Season’s Greetings mural is due to be relocated from a steelworker’s garage to a new art gallery on Wednesday.

The artwork will be lifted from its current location in the Taibach area of Port Talbot by a crane and loaded onto the back of a lorry, before police help escort it to its new home at Ty’r Orsaf in the town centre.

The mural has been covered in resin to stop it from cracking, and engineers spent Tuesday separating it from the garage’s two external walls and erecting a steel frame around it for protection.