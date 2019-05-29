Three dead and 16 missing after sightseeing boat sinks in Hungarian capital Budapest

Three people have been confirmed dead and 16 are missing after a sightseeing boat carrying 32 passengers and two crew members collided with another vessel and sank in the Danube River in Hungary.

Citing a statement from the Interior Ministry, state TV said one person was successfully revived after being rescued from the water in the capital Budapest. It said many of those on board were Asian tourists.

Searchers at the scene near Hungary’s parliament included a fire boat, while other boats docked on the river banks shined spotlights onto the river in a heavy rain.

The news website Index.hu said the person rescued was found near the Petofi Bridge, which is about two miles south of Parliament.

The boat that sank was identified as the Hableany (Mermaid), which is described on the sightseeing company’s website as “one of the smallest members of the fleet”.

It has two decks and a capacity for 60 people, or 45 for sightseeing cruises.