Boris Johnson ordered to appear in court to answer allegation he lied over £350m NHS Brexit claim

Boris Johnson is the favourite to take over from Theresa May as Tory party leader but this recent development may dent his chances. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson will be summonsed to court over accusations he was lying when he said the UK gave the EU £350 million a week - a charge private prosecutors believe amounts to misconduct in public office. The favourite to win the Tory leadership race faces a private prosecution by campaigner Marcus Ball. Lawyers representing Mr Ball lodged an application to summons Mr Johnson to court, claiming he had deliberately misled the public during the Brexit referendum campaign in 2016 and then repeated the statement during the 2017 general election.

Campaigner Marcus Ball started the private prosecution. Credit: PA

In a written decision, District Judge Margot Coleman said Mr Johnson will be summonsed to court. She wrote: "The allegations which have been made are unproven accusations and I do not make any findings of fact. "Having considered all the relevant factors I am satisfied that this is a proper case to issue the summons as requested for the three offences as drafted. The charges are indictable only.

"This means the proposed defendant will be required to attend this court for a preliminary hearing, and the case will then be sent to the Crown Court for trial. "The charges can only be dealt with in the Crown Court." Mr Ball has raised more than £200,000 through a ‘Brexit Justice’ crowdfunding campaign to pay for the private prosecution.

Boris Johnson stands before the famous 'Brexit bus' with its NHS claim. Credit: PA

Mr Johnson's position was outlined in the ruling, describing the application as a "(political) stunt". His position in summary said: "This application is brought for political purposes. "The position presented to the Court is that this is a disinterested attempt to improve the standards of political debate. "The reality of this enterprise is different. The 'Prosecutor' (a limited company) is 'Brexit Justice Limited'. "Brexit Justice Limited is the product of a campaign to undermine the result of the Brexit referendum, and/or to prevent its consequences. "The company and this application owe their existence to the desire on the part of individuals such as Mr Ball to undermine the referendum result. The 'Brexit justice' which is ultimately sought is no Brexit."

The contentious Vote Leave claim emblazoned on the side of the bus. Credit: PA