Boris Johnson ordered to appear in court to answer allegation he lied over £350m NHS Brexit claim
Boris Johnson will be summonsed to court over accusations he was lying when he said the UK gave the EU £350 million a week - a charge private prosecutors believe amounts to misconduct in public office.
The favourite to win the Tory leadership race faces a private prosecution by campaigner Marcus Ball.
Lawyers representing Mr Ball lodged an application to summons Mr Johnson to court, claiming he had deliberately misled the public during the Brexit referendum campaign in 2016 and then repeated the statement during the 2017 general election.
In a written decision, District Judge Margot Coleman said Mr Johnson will be summonsed to court.
She wrote: "The allegations which have been made are unproven accusations and I do not make any findings of fact.
"Having considered all the relevant factors I am satisfied that this is a proper case to issue the summons as requested for the three offences as drafted. The charges are indictable only.
"This means the proposed defendant will be required to attend this court for a preliminary hearing, and the case will then be sent to the Crown Court for trial.
"The charges can only be dealt with in the Crown Court."
Mr Ball has raised more than £200,000 through a ‘Brexit Justice’ crowdfunding campaign to pay for the private prosecution.
Mr Johnson's position was outlined in the ruling, describing the application as a "(political) stunt".
His position in summary said: "This application is brought for political purposes.
"The position presented to the Court is that this is a disinterested attempt to improve the standards of political debate.
"The reality of this enterprise is different. The 'Prosecutor' (a limited company) is 'Brexit Justice Limited'.
"Brexit Justice Limited is the product of a campaign to undermine the result of the Brexit referendum, and/or to prevent its consequences.
"The company and this application owe their existence to the desire on the part of individuals such as Mr Ball to undermine the referendum result. The 'Brexit justice' which is ultimately sought is no Brexit."
Further outlining her reasoning to allow the case to proceed, Judge Coleman added that Mr Ball believes there is "ample evidence" Mr Johnson knew what he was saying was false.
"One example is given that in a televised interview in May 2016 the proposed defendant stated, 'we send the EU £10 billion per year' and that therefore he knew that the £350 million per week figure (£20 billion per year) was incorrect," she wrote.
She said: "I accept that the public offices held by Mr Johnson provide status but with that status comes influence and authority.
"I am satisfied there is sufficient to establish prima facie evidence of an issue to be determined at trial of this aspect.
"I consider the arguments put forward on behalf of the proposed defendant to be trial issues."