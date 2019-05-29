Chelsea prevail over Arsenal to take Europa League crown

Eden Hazard bid a glorious farewell to Chelsea by netting a brace as Maurizio Sarri's side roared past Arsenal to seal the Europa League. Credit: PA

Eden Hazard bid a glorious farewell to Chelsea by netting a brace as Maurizio Sarri's side roared past Arsenal to seal Europa League success in Azerbaijan. Unai Emery was looking to continue his love affair with this competition and end the Gunners' 25-year wait for continental success at the end of his maiden campaign in the dugout.

But Arsenal collapsed as a tepid first half made way for a memorable second period at the sparsely-filled Baku Olympic Stadium, where Chelsea manager Sarri masterminded a 4-1 win that brought his first major trophy. Olivier Giroud impressively opened the scoring against his former club - his 11th goal in this season's Europa League - but this was Hazard's night.

