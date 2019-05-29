Children should be educated and empowered to deal with online abuse – expert

Authorities cannot arrest their way out of the scourge of online child abuse, an expert has said.

Rather than relying on the police, teachers, or social services to keep children safe, they need to be given the right information to make better decisions.

Jim Gamble, chief executive of Ineqe Safeguarding Group, made the comments ahead of the launch of an app aimed at giving parents, teachers, and children the tools to identify, prevent and mitigate the effects of online child abuse.

The Safer Schools App is being rolled out across more than 13,000 schools in the UK and is aimed at educating, empowering and protecting children and young people from online risk.

More than 1,000 schools already use the service that ensures staff, pupils, parents and carers stay up to date and equipped to discuss contemporary online risks.