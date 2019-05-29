Cut tuition fees to £7,500 and reintroduce maintenance grants, review recommends

Tuition fees should be slashed to £7,500 – and maintenance grants should be reintroduced, an independent review has recommended. The Post-18 Education and Funding review, led Dr Philip Augar, says overall university sector income would be protected by an increased Government contribution to teaching costs. The panel found student loans are not well understood and suggests the system name should be changed to the Student Contribution System. It also says the system should be overhauled to reduce in-study interest charges but to increase the proportion of loans that is eventually repaid.

Credit: PA Graphics

The loan repayment period should be extended to 40 years after study has ended so that those who have borrowed continue to contribute while they are experiencing a financial benefit. Proposals for disadvantaged students include the reintroduction of maintenance grants of at least £3,000 a year. Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to welcome a number of the recommendations in a speech on Thursday. She will say: “I was not surprised to see the panel argue for the reintroduction of means-tested maintenance grants both for university students and those studying for higher technical qualifications. “Such a move would ensure students are supported whichever route they choose, and save those from the poorest backgrounds over £9,000. “It will be up to the Government to decide, at the upcoming Spending Review, whether to follow this recommendation. “But my view is very clear: removing maintenance grants from the least well-off students has not worked, and I believe it is time to bring them back.” Mrs May will also call for reform to tuition fees to ensure value for money for students and the taxpayer. She will say that while the majority of courses provide good outcomes for students, this is no longer true across the board, and many courses do not cost £9,000 per student per year to teach.

