Exclusive: Timing of legal challenge against Boris Johnson a 'worry', Dominic Raab tells ITV News

Mr Raab, who is one of 11 Tory MPs to put themselves forward for the leadership, said he felt there could be a chilling effect on democratic debate in Britain if courts become embroiled in political discourse.

The former Brexit Secretary said the timing of the legal case against Mr Johnson over allegations he lied when he said the UK gave the EU £350m a week was a "worry", with the Conservative Party leadership battle due to begin in just over a week.

Speaking exclusively to ITV News, Mr Raab said: "I think the one thing I would say as a matter of principle though is that I do worry a little about the timing of this as a private prosecution, and the sense that the cut and thrust of democratic debate ought to be decided by your viewers, rather than in court.

"And I think that in order to preserve free speech and democratic debate that's something we should all think carefully and consider."

Mr Raab was part of the Vote Leave campaign along with Mr Johnson which printed the contentious claim about how much we sent to the EU every week.

When asked if he would be willing to go to court to defend the former Foreign Secretary, Raab said: "I answered all these questions at the time. I think we made the case on the basis of net contribution.

"The gross contribution was £350m a week, and I think this is the stuff of democratic debate.

"Of course no one has presented me with any legal challenge in relation to what I specifically said during that referendum campaign."