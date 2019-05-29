'Egg boy' donates $100,000 to Christchurch massacre victims

Will Connolly smashed an egg on Fraser Anning's head. Credit: PA

The Australian teenager who cracked an egg on a politician for his remarks about the Christchurch mosque massacre has donated nearly $100,000 AUD (£79,059) to people affected by the killings. Will Connolly, 17, became known as "Egg Boy" for smashing an egg over right-wing federal Senator Fraser Anning, who claimed Muslim immigration was to blame for the New Zealand massacre, where 51 people were killed. While police investigated Connolly for assault, thousands of people donated to through two crowdfunding websites intended to pay his legal fees, totalling up to $99,922 AUD.

However, a law firm volunteered to handle the case for free and Connelly did not face criminal proceedings. Connolly, from Melbourne, announced on Instagram he donated the money to two support groups to help victims affected by the Christchurch massacre. He wrote: "Finally!!! After a huge amount of red tape, $99,922.36 has today been transferred to the Christchurch Foundation and Victims Support. "I decided to donate all monies to help provide some relief to the victims of the massacre ... it wasn't mine to keep."

