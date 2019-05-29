Advertisement

'Egg boy' donates $100,000 to Christchurch massacre victims

Will Connolly smashed an egg on Fraser Anning's head. Credit: PA

The Australian teenager who cracked an egg on a politician for his remarks about the Christchurch mosque massacre has donated nearly $100,000 AUD (£79,059) to people affected by the killings.

Will Connolly, 17, became known as "Egg Boy" for smashing an egg over right-wing federal Senator Fraser Anning, who claimed Muslim immigration was to blame for the New Zealand massacre, where 51 people were killed.

While police investigated Connolly for assault, thousands of people donated to through two crowdfunding websites intended to pay his legal fees, totalling up to $99,922 AUD.

Finally!!! After a huge amount of red tape,$99,922.36 has today been transferred to the Christchurch Foundation and Victims Support. For those of you who don’t know, there were 2 Go Fund Me pages set up to help cover the cost of my legal fees and to ‘buy more eggs’. Gratefully, Gordon Legal acted probono for me so I don’t have any legal fees. I decided to donate all monies to help provide some relief to the victims of the massacre... it wasn’t mine to keep. I want to thank Corey and @sajjad12345 who set up the funds and every single person who donated to the money and made this possible. To the victims of the Tragedy, I whole heartedly hope that this can bring some relief to you. Keep spreading the love. ❤️??

However, a law firm volunteered to handle the case for free and Connelly did not face criminal proceedings.

Connolly, from Melbourne, announced on Instagram he donated the money to two support groups to help victims affected by the Christchurch massacre.

He wrote: "Finally!!! After a huge amount of red tape, $99,922.36 has today been transferred to the Christchurch Foundation and Victims Support.

"I decided to donate all monies to help provide some relief to the victims of the massacre ... it wasn't mine to keep."

He added: "To the victims of the Tragedy, I whole heartedly hope that this can bring some relief to you. Keep spreading the love."

Victim Support confirmed it had received a portion of Connolly's fund, the Australian Broadcasting Corp reported.

Connolly was issued with an official caution by police, which occurred at a rally in Melbourne.

Anning, who hit the teenager twice after being egged, was investigated but he was not charged.

The 69-year-old, who had sat in Australia's Senate as an independent lawmaker after quitting the One Nation party early last year, is no longer in Parliament after he was voted out in the country's May 18 general election.