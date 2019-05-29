Facebook removes 'inauthentic' Iranian accounts targeting British royals and Donald Trump

Facebook has removed posts and accounts from its platform originating from Iran which took aim at the British royal family and Donald Trump.

The social media network confirmed 51 Facebook accounts, 36 pages, seven groups and three Instagram accounts were removed which targeted politicians and public figures in the US and UK.

The website added the "coordinated inauthentic behaviour" also targeted US secessionist movements, Islam, Arab minorities in Iran and the influence of Saudi Arabia in the Middle East.

A photo of Princess Eugenie marrying Jack Brooksbank with homeless people edited into the image was used by one page, claiming that the princess “expects the taxpayer to subsidise her dream wedding, while food banks are over run”, in an apparent attempt to stir up tensions among the British public.