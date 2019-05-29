Formula One joins family, friends and fans at funeral service for motor racing legend Niki Lauda

Formula One's most famous names are expected to join family, friends and fans in Vienna as the sporting world gathers for the funeral of motor racing legend Niki Lauda.

The wooden coffin of the three-time champion lay in St. Stephen's Cathedral and was decorated with his red racing helmet and surrounded by six white candles and rose wreaths with two large portraits of Lauda behind it.

His widow, Birgit, had placed the helmet on top of the coffin.

The Austrian died on May 20 at the age of 70, less than a year after undergoing a lung transplant.