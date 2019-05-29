Huawei asks court to rule US security law is unconstitutional

Chinese tech giant Huawei has filed a motion in a US court challenging the constitutionality of a law that limits its sales of telecoms equipment, the latest action in an ongoing clash with Washington.

Huawei’s chief legal officer Song Liuping said the firm had filed a motion for summary judgment asking the court to rule on whether it is constitutional for the US to implement a military spending provision that bars the government and its contractors from using its equipment.

Huawei is the biggest global maker of network equipment, but it is now fighting to maintain access to major markets for next-generation communications as the US claims the company threatens international cybersecurity.

In March, Huawei launched its suit against the US law in Plano, Texas, the headquarters of its US operations.