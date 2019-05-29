Last surviving 'Gorilla in the Mist' star believed dead after going missing for months

The last surviving gorilla from the 1988 drama, Gorillas in the Mist, is believed to have died after disappearing for almost a year.

The gorilla, who was known as Poppy and would have turned 43 on April 1, has not been seen by trackers since last August, according to the non-profit organisation which cares for her.

Poppy was born nine years after Dian Fossey established a camp within Rwanda's Volcanoes National Park.

Set up in 1967, it was an effort to study the area's disappearing mountain gorilla population.

The classic film follows the story of Dian Fossey, a scientist who came to Africa to study the vanishing mountain gorillas, and later fought to protect them.