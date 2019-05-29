London Bridge terrorist 'bought Lidl knives after celebrating birth of friend's child'

The knives used in the London Bridge attack were bought from Lidl the day after one of the terrorists hosted a barbecue to celebrate the birth of his daughter, an inquest has heard.

On Wednesday, the court also heard that Khuram Butt, 27, Rachid Redouane, 30, and Youssef Zaghba, 22, could have been intending to target London's busy Oxford Street shopping district, but may have switched destinations en route.

Eight people were killed by the three terrorists as they mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge before rampaging through Borough Market and stabbing people on June 3, 2017.

After the attack, police uncovered "viable" petrol bombs in their hire van and fake suicide vests.

Acting Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley told the hearing about the men's preparations in the days before the attack.

He said all three attackers were working together by at least January 14, 2017.

They regularly trained at the Ummah Fitness Centre in Ilford, east London, and went on Sunday swimming trips to nearby Stratford.