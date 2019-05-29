Modifications had reduced capsized boat’s stability, report finds

Modifications made to a fishing boat that capsized with the loss of two lives had reduced the vessel’s stability, a report has found.

The prawn trawler Nancy Glen capsized “rapidly” as it turned to starboard in darkness and it sank in Loch Fyne, Argyll and Bute, on January 18 last year.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) found that it overturned after one of its nets became fouled with mud and seabed debris during a turning manoeuvre.

Investigators found that various modifications, culminating in the replacement of a crane with a heavier model, had “significantly” increased its vulnerability to capsizing.

The MAIB also noted that the owners and skippers of small fishing vessels can be unaware of the risks of not carrying out stability assessments, and it recommended that the Maritime and Coastguard Agency ensures the stability of such boats is assessed regularly.

The report further suggested that the cumulative effect of long working days on the crew could have impacted on their ability to react to an emergency.

The Nancy Glen capsized in Lower Loch Fyne near Tarbert at around 5.50pm, sparking a major search and rescue response.

Duncan MacDougall, 46, and Przemek Krawczyk, 38, who lived in the village, were on board when the trawler sank and lost their lives.

Mr MacDougall, the skipper, and Mr Krawczyk, a Polish national who had lived in Tarbert for a number of years, were both described as experienced fishermen.

A third crew member was pulled from the water by the crew of a passing boat and survived.