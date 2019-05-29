More than two-thirds of Scots feel empathy for refugees – survey

More than two-thirds of people in Scotland feel empathy for refugees, according to a survey.

The poll commissioned by the Scottish Refugee Council (SRC) found positive attitudes towards people seeking refugee protection in Scotland.

It indicated that 69% of the 1,000 respondents agreed with the statement “refugees are ordinary people just like us”.

Support for diversity was also said to increase, with 44% agreeing new refugee communities make Scotland a more vibrant place to live, with the figure rising to 57% among 18 to 24-year-olds.

A quarter (25%) said Scotland should welcome more refugees, while 40% believe the country should continue to welcome the same number of those seeking protection.