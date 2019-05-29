Charging Donald Trump with a crime over Russian meddling in 2016 campaign was 'not an option' reveals Robert Mueller

Robert Mueller has said charging Donald Trump with a crime following his investigation into the US President's links with Russia and the 2016 election campaign, was ''not an option''.

Mr Mueller, US Special Counsel, made his comments as he broke a two-year silence on his probe examining ties between Russia and Trump but said Department of Justice guidelines did not allow him to pursue Mr Trump any further.

In his first public statement addressing his controversial report, Mr Mueller also announced his resignation from the Justice Department on Wednesday so that he can "return to public life."

The statement comes amid demands for Mr Mueller to give evidence on Capitol Hill about his findings and tension with attorney general William Barr over the handling of his report.